APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers were in Appleton on Tuesday at Huntley Elementary to host one of their exciting Football Outreach Camps.

The goal of these camps is to provide boys and girls the opportunity to test their football skills in a variety of drills and obstacle courses.

From kicking a football to diving for a touchdown the elementary school students were greeted with an engaging and active time outdoors with beautiful weather.

Jill Rushkofske, Huntley Elementary’s Physical Education Teacher, explained to Local 5 News just how important it is to get kids outside and active, especially with the winter months coming up.

“It’s really important to get the kids active, healthy, and find something new to be interested in,” said Rushkofske. “Living in Wisconsin, we’re big Packer fans and kids love to talk about the Green Bay Packers and the football game on Monday mornings or whenever they play.”

Many students at Huntley Elementary School get excited when the Football Outreach Camp comes to their location, especially when Packer players are around.

“They’re excited when they see a Packer player or former Packer player in action,” explained Rushkofske. “We had Jordy Nelson visit our school back in 2012.”

Members of Huntley Elementary School are expecting the feedback to be positive from the students.

“I anticipate kids asking for more football equipment out on the playground,” stated Rushkofske. “Yesterday they were asking for flag football equipment so they could play because they were getting excited about the Packers visit.”

According to the Green Bay Packers, this was the last scheduled Football Outreach Camp.