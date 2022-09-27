APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers made a stop in Appleton at Richmond Elementary School to host a Packers Outreach Camp for students.

Hosted by Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl, the program provides boys and girls the opportunity to test their football skills in various drills and obstacle courses.

Participants rotate through five drill stations such as a relay race, kicking a football, throwing a pass, leaping for a catch, and diving for a touchdown.

“Our football outreach camps are part of our Green Bay Packers Give Back community outreach initiative,” said Fencl. “With us being a community-owned team, it’s so important that we get out in the communities throughout the state and show our appreciation for our fans as well as the kids.”

Fencl says that it’s important that kids are staying active rather than being behind a screen on a tablet or phone.

“If we can get them outside and running around and getting the heart rate going, that’s a big win for us,” added Fencl. “You see a lot of smiles. It’s a little chilly today but this is perfect football weather.

Fencl continued on to tell Local 5 News that you get to see some of the more competitive kids at these camps but you also get to see some of the laid back, shier children step up their game.

“A lot of times there’s kids who don’t like to do things at recess but when we get them out here and get all the equipment set up, you get to see the kids running around, screaming, and having some fun with their friends,” said Fencl.

For more information about the Green Bay Packers Football Outreach Program, you can visit the Green and Gold’s website here.