Packers host ‘Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The big win at Lambeau Field happened off the field Saturday; the Packers helped quarterback a drive to help the poor.

The Packers parking lot transformed into a collection site for ‘Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive’ for several area shelters and service programs.

Amanda Wery, Packers Community Outreach Director says, “When 16 programs from your area work together to make a community impact, it’s a very natural connection.”

Nan Pahl, Director of Social Services with the Salvation Army says, “This is the first time we are doing this collection in this manner, because we of course had to pivot a little bit because of the pandemic.”

The effects of this health crisis can be seen by what’s going into these boxes and who’s receiving from these boxes.

Laurie Ryan works with House of Hope, a shelter for families experiencing homelessness, and says, “It seems like a little thing to have shampoo, razors, and toilet paper but it’s a really big thing if you can’t get it.”

Debi Delie says she donated because “I saw how many people are in a need and right now we had extra.

Pahl says, “When the pandemic began our numbers soared, but even now we are still seeing new-to-us families that are coming in asking for help but did any of us think 12 months later we’d still be doing this.”

The campaign collection will continue through monday throughout northeast wisconsin. Walgreen and festival food stores will have help for homeless collection.