Packers host job fair on Sept. 11

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers will be hosting a walk-in job fair on Wednesday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gameday employees are sought for the security and guest services department to assist at all home games and events.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old for security and guest services positions.

The Packers say on-site interviews will be conducted during the job fair, which will be held in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Those attending the job fair are asked to park in Lot 1 on the same side of the building.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities, and the ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, applications can be picked up from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium. Those interested in gameday guest services and gameday security event staff positions also can apply online by clicking here.