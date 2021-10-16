Packers host ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Halloween came two weeks early at Lambeau Field.

Dragons, baby sharks, superheroes, and all kinds of other types of crazy characters descending on Lambeau for a day of Halloween fun.The Green Bay Packers hosting their 19th annual Spooktacular celebration.

The Packers called this year the express version of their Spooktacular. As a COVID-19 precaution, attendees had to sign up beforehand to arrive at specific times and then had to stay in their signup groups.

“Seeing all the kids come out with their costumes there are some really cute ones,” says Community Outreach Senior Coordinator for the Packers Amanda Wery.

Among the ghouls and goblins, cousins Rylen and Jaxson.

“My mom thought it would be really fun for me and she said do you want to go and I said definitely yes,” says seven-year-old Rylen.

About 3,000 people walked through Spooktacular Saturday. From juggling acts, yo-yo-tricks, and magic shows to a nearly 1300 pound pumpkin there were lots of activities for families to enjoy.

“It’s a great way to connect with them (fans) and thank them for their support,” says Wery.