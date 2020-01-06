Packers host week-long events ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

GREEN BAY, WI – MAY 5: A Green Bay Packers’ helmet lies in the end zone at the first mini camp of the season at the Don Hutson Center on May 5, 2006 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to join the team in preparing for the playoffs with different fan initiatives, sweepstakes, and contests to take part in each day this week.

To kick off the week with Monday Madness, fans of all ages are reminded to send mail to the team through the “Letters to Lambeau” program. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on packers.com to encourage the team as they get ready for Sunday’s game.

For more on the “Letters to Lambeau” program, click here.

Monday also marks the beginning of the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes. Fans can enter by visiting https://pckrs.com/countdown daily leading up to gameday to win prizes including jerseys, Packers Pro Shop gift cards, gear and more.

On Tuesday, fans can enter to win tickets during Ticket Tuesday through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest. The contest will run through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account, @PackEverywhere. Fans should keep an eye on the Twitter account starting Tuesday morning for the official contest link.

On Wednesday, fans can participate in Win It Wednesday, with opportunities throughout the day to win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account. Fans can also watch the Packers’ social media channels to have a chance to win Packers Pro Shop gear, gift cards, and a Matt LaFleur-signed football.

The Packers Pro Shop will celebrate Thankful Thursday by offering fans a free can cooler both in-store and online while supplies last.

To celebrate Green and Gold Friday, fans are asked to wear green and gold or Packers gear. Fans that participate can receive a free small coffee from CITGO with the Club CITGO app as well as a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of any entrée at participating Wisconsin Qdoba locations.

Steinhafels furniture stores in Wisconsin are also offering special discounts and opportunities to win Packers prizes to fans who wear green and gold on Friday.

On Saturday, fans are invited to continue the celebration during the free Packers Everywhere pep rally at 6 p.m. at The Turn in Titletown.

The pep rally will feature the theme of “Get Loud Lambeau” and Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-game day excitement by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session with Wayne Larrivee.

Fans also will have the opportunity to win giveaway items and take photos with Packers alumni James Jones and Al Harris. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz will preview the next day’s game to conclude the event.

For more information about the details of the pep rally, and to learn how to participate in the playoff week excitement, visit packers.com in the coming days.