Packers hosting community blood drive with American Red Cross

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green and Gold will be showing some red this morning as they look to help a special cause.

Lambeau Field will be the host of a community blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. It’s called the Green Bay Packers’ Give Back Community Blood Drive, with the American Red Cross hoping to collect at least 440 pints of blood for those hospital patients in need.

Today’s blood drive will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside Lambeau Field in the Legends Club. This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage. Blood donors are needed now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer.

According to the American Red Cross, a person involved in a car accident may need as many as 100 units of blood. Each donation, or unit, of blood contains a little more than one liter.

Local Five’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report on Local 5 This Morning from 5 to 7 a.m.