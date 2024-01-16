PALO ALTO, Calif. (WFRV) – The Packers are inviting fans to a free pep rally the day before Saturday’s Packers-49ers Divisional playoff game.

The festivities will take place in Palo Alto at The Patio, located at 412 Emerson St., Palo Alto, California. The Patio will open at 11 a.m., with pre-rally festivities and Packers prize giveaways beginning at 4 p.m. Formal program is scheduled to start around 6 p.m.

The President/CEO, Mark Murphy, will participate in the pre-gameday excitement by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session with the Packers Everywhere host, Rebecca Zaccard. Packers alumni Tony Moll and Desmond Bishop will attend to socialize, take photos with fans, and share their thoughts on the next day’s playoff game against the 49ers.

A roundtable discussion with packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford will conclude the event.

Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for a Packers Pass to have a chance to win autographed Packers items such as a Jordan Love signed-football, Kenny Clark-signed helmet, and other prizes.

To register for the opportunity to win prizes, fans should visit packers.com/pass. Rally attendees must have their Packers Pass scanned on-site at the designated prizing area to see if they’ve won. Entrants must be present at the rally to win, and advance Packers Pass signup does not guarantee rally admission.

In addition to hosting pep rallies, Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.

Packers Everywhere also offers several opportunities for fans worldwide to engage with the team, from submitting their photos through the site to participating in fan contests and sweepstakes. Fans can follow Packers Everywhere on social media at twitter.com/packeverywhere, instagram.com/packerseverywhere, and facebook.com/packerseverywhere.