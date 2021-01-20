GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers hosting virtual pep rally before NFC Championship game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With things looking different this year the Green Bay Packers continue to keep fans excited for Sunday’s playoff game.

The Packers are inviting fans to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, January 23 at 6 p.m.

Packers President, CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the excitement with a Q&A session. Alumni players Greg Jennings and Sam Shields will also attend the virtual rally and share their thoughts on the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans can find the fun on the Packers official website as well as their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Fans attending the rally will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Viewers can enter the sweepstakes by accessing a link that will be provided during the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown & Kiel boys earn big road wins, Appleton East girls outlast Hortonvile

WIAC to start winter sports in February

Kewaunee girls take commanding lead in Packerland, Notre Dame cruises past Bay Port

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record