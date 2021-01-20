Packers hosting virtual pep rally before NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With things looking different this year the Green Bay Packers continue to keep fans excited for Sunday’s playoff game.

The Packers are inviting fans to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, January 23 at 6 p.m.

Packers President, CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the excitement with a Q&A session. Alumni players Greg Jennings and Sam Shields will also attend the virtual rally and share their thoughts on the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans can find the fun on the Packers official website as well as their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Fans attending the rally will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Viewers can enter the sweepstakes by accessing a link that will be provided during the event.