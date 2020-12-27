Packers invite 450 front-line workers to Tennessee Titans game at Lambeau field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are continuing to spread holiday cheer to front-line workers and their families this Sunday.

According to the Packers, around 450 healthcare front-line workers and first responders and their families have been invited to watch the Tennessee Titans game in Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Packers say the attendees will be watching the game in socially distanced pods in compliance with Lambeau Field`s COVID-19 protocols.

The limited group will include healthcare workers from Bellin Health as well as workers from other healthcare systems in the area.

Due to the ongoing high infection rates, the team says it is continuing its cautious approach by not introducing a wider audience of ticketed fans at this time.

Organizers add that inviting this additional group of limited household pods continues adherence to protocols that have been successfully utilized for recent home games and allows the organization to recognize frontline workers and their families for their dedication and sacrifices.