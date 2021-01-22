GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers invite four Bellin Health workers to Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have selected four local healthcare heroes to go to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as their guests.

All 32 NFL teams were able to invite local healthcare workers, and they will take part in various festivities at Raymond James Stadium.

“We’re honored to extend these invitations to these incredibly dedicated healthcare professionals. We are so grateful for everything they and their colleagues have done to take care of our community during this challenging time,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

According to a release, all healthcare workers attending the Super Bowl will have their COVID-19 vaccination completed prior to travel.

The four Bellin Health guests are:

  • Dr. Michael Landrum, MD, Infectious Disease Physician
  • Jessie Schaumberg, RN, Certified Nurse Specialist in Training
  • Jessica Landry, RN, Critical Care
  • Lucy Bellerud, Respiratory Therapist

