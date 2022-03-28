GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown will not be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Green Bay Packers issued a statement and hope they can host one in the ‘near future’

The Detroit Lions tweeted that they will be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft. Barry Sanders was featured in the video.

With the announcement that Detroit will be the hosts, Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy issued a statement.

The Packers and the event’s community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future. We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community’s plan to host this significant event. The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL’s storied history to football fans around the world, while highlighting the uniqueness of Green Bay. Mark Murphy – Packers President/CEO

The team also released their 2022 Draft Collection. The full collection can be found here.

