GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For a sixth consecutive year, the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health, and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation are teaming up and inviting fans to take part in the Packers vs. Cancer campaign.

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, raising funds for research and care, and reminding fans that early screenings save lives.

“So many in our community have been affected by cancer in one way or another, and we’re honored to show our support for them with our annual Packers Vs. Cancer campaign,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re proud to team up again with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to raise funds for cancer research, and for those battling the disease. We hope the campaign provides a reminder to our fans to visit their primary care providers and schedule their screenings.”

Mark Murphy was joined by Packers running back AJ Dillon to officially launch the program at Lambeau Field on Tuesday.

AJ Dillon Speaking at Packers vs. Cancer Event

The Packers Pro Shop is kicking off the campaign through the sale of a new Packers vs. Cancer hat, with $5 from each hat sale going directly toward the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

The campaign will be recognized during the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. The game will be presented by Bellin Health and all those attending will receive a jersey-shaped rally towel.

Fans will see game entertainment elements that will honor cancer survivors and their loved ones, including video board features highlighting the experience of several Packers players and alumni.

“Cancer screening rates remain lower than expected after taking a serious hit early in the pandemic — and that has real implications for diagnosis, treatment, and most importantly, survival,” said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske. “We are proud to partner with the Green Bay Packers and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to spread the critical message that screening saves lives, and that there are things we can all do to reduce our risk. So please get screened, and tell your loved ones to do the same. You could save a life.”