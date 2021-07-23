Packers kick off training camp with a Kids 1K Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sign things are slowly going back to normal – Lambeau Field is finally crawling with fans excited for the start of training camp, which kicked off with a 1K Run for kids.

Kandi Goltz, Manager of Game Presentation and Live Events for the Packers said, “We’re so excited to have fans back and I think fans are really excited to come to Lambeau Field. It’s been busy all day long.”

Sean Ryan, the Race Director explained, “The Packers 1K is basically for the rest of the kids in the family. It’s a great opportunity for kids 5 and under to take part in the event, have a lot of fun. It lets the kiddies run through Lambeau field and cross the same finish line like everybody else.”

This year’s training camp is presented by Bellin Health and includes the 1K run for kids and a full 5k in order to engage the community in healthy activities.

Sara Short, Manager of Partnership Services for the Packers said, “I think it’s just great for the community ad partnering with Bellin we wanna help everyone be healthy.”

Randy van Straten, the Vice President of Business and Community Health at Bellin Health said, “Many people know football as a spectator sport but by having and partnering with the packers these type of 5K’s and events it becomes a participant event and health and fitness are so important for our community.”

Families were excited to be back out for an in-person event at Lambeau Field and that was evident by all the smiling faces at the kid’s run.

Heidel Kropp, a parent said, “It was great they love coming here they love running. It gets them motivated. We’ve been running all week around our block to get ready for it and then they get to be here and run with the music.”

Bella Kropp, an 8-year-old runner said, “We got to run around Lambeau and it was really fun. I ran with my grandpa because he’s so fast.”

This was only the beginning for the Packers training camp, they have more events for the public as the team gets to work.