Packers Kickoff Weekend set, Big & Rich to perform

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers, along with SiriusXM and Ticketmaster, will present Kickoff Weekend to celebrate the new season on September 15.

A free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, September 14, will feature Big & Rich will highlight the event.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with the Johnsonville Tailgate Village opening at 3 p.m. for fans and concert-goers. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase and the Village will remain open until 8 p.m.

Attendees can park for free within the Lambeau Field lots. The Atrium, Packers Pro Shop, Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, the Hall of Fame, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be open during regular hours.

On Sunday, during the Packers-Vikings game, the celebration will continue.

Lambeau Field parking lots and the Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be open at 8 a.m., gates will open at 10 a.m., and kickoff is set for noon.

Fans attending the game will receive a Kickoff Weekend rally towel.

