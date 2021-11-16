Packers launch sixth-ever stock sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday morning, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy officially kicked off the franchises’ sixth-ever stock sale.

“We take pride in having the best fan experience in all of professional sports,” he said in a press conference at Lambeau Field, “and these investments are crucial to that.”

300,000 total shares were made available, selling at $300 each.

That money will go toward improving Lambeau Field.

“So when you sit in the bowl, you’re having the same experience that fans did when they watched Lombardi’s teams play in the ’60s, but fans also have an expectation that there are certain amenities that’ll be in the stadium,” Murphy said. “That’s where I think the new video boards will really make a difference.”

Replacing the 10-year-old video boards and continuing the remodel of the concourse are top on the list of projects stock sales will fund.

“I think it’s nice that they’re able to do it in order to raise the money to keep the facilities and everything up to what they need to be in order to compete in the NFL,” Tim Sciborski of Green Bay said.

Sciborski became a Packers Stockholder in 1997.

“It’s nice to be able to have it displayed on a wall and feel like you’re a part of the Packers family,” he said.

For the first time since the 2011-2012 sale ten years ago, fans once again have the chance to join that family.

Sean Abbott, a Packers fan visiting from Hawaii plans to be one of the new part-owners.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity to boast, you know, that I’m part of the fan-owned Packers,” he said. “Especially when we live in Hawaii. There are not as many fans, there’s some, not as much as over here.”

Fans from all 50 states as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be able to take part in the sale.

“We do not have an owner that can help with [the] expenses of running a business and running a stadium,” Director of Stadium Services Jennifer Ark said, “and so we are very excited to be able to offer a stock offering where people can support projects like our concourse renovation and our scoreboards that’ll be going in over the next few years.”

For fans like Abbott, it’s a chance to be a part of something that is 100-percent Green Bay.

“There’s not many people that can say they’re an owner of one of the NFL franchises,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SALE.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL LINE TO BUY PACKERS STOCK.