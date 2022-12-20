GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – It’s one thing for Packers fans to see legend Donald Driver in person.

But for one lucky and longtime volunteer at Paul’s Pantry, she not only got to meet him, but she shared a dance.

The magical moment came Tuesday afternoon when the star wide receiver stopped by the food pantry to thank the volunteers personally for their commitment to fighting hunger.

He joined Sargento Foods CEO Louie Gentine to present a check to the pantry as part of the food company’s “Touchdowns for Hunger” annual fundraiser for Paul’s Pantry and its food bank partner Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee.

“This is amazing,” an exuberant Driver told the crowd of volunteers. “Every day I wake up. people are always asking why I’m smiling. This is why I always smile.”

For the past 20 years, Sargento has committed a donation for every Packer touchdown at a home game.

The effort resulted in donations of $1.7 million dollars so far.

“One of the great things about food is that it brings people together,” said Gentine. “It brings families together. It brings communities together.”

The Gentine family originally started the fundraiser as “Touchdowns for Charity.”

But several years into the program, company leaders decided to make it specifically “Touchdowns for Hunger” because company officials were so impressed with the food with dignity motto of Paul’s and Hunger Task Force.

After the check presentation and the speeches and thank you’s, Driver looked directly at longtime volunteer Mavis Mier who is 88 years old.

In an earlier “Positively Wisconsin” profile with Local 5 News, Mier told us she started every day with dancing.

So, dancing she did with none other than a Super Bowl Champion.