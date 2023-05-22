GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new job? Well, the Green Bay Packers are hosting a walk-in job fair as the organization is looking for new part-time and seasonal employees.

According to the Green Bay Packers, it is looking for new part-time and seasonal employees for the upcoming season. A walk-in job fair will be happening on May 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.

On-site interviews will reportedly be done at the job fair, which will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

There are multiple positions available, including roles in guest services and security to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Those that are not able to attend the job fair but are still interested in positions can apply online.

No additional information was provided.