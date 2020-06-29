GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers looking to pack in new staff ahead of the new season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Packers are looking to increase staffing ahead of the 2020 season with a job fair.

The job fair will be held Monday June 29th and Tuesday June 30th from 4 p.m-7 p.m at The Turn at Titletown. They are looking to hire new team members for the guest services and security departments. Applicants need to be at least 16-years-old with a great personality and communication skills. Those who wish to apply also need to have a flexible schedule to work all of the home games of the season.

If you are planning on attending the job fair, you are required to wear a face mask. Also expect to participate in proper social distancing while in the interview. Parking is available in the Titletown lot off of Lombardi or at Lambeau Field’s Lot 5 and 6 on the west side off of Ridge Road. For more information on how to apply and the qualifications, visit http://www.packers.com/employment.

