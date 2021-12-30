Packers make more tickets available after Vikings ‘turnover’ some of their allotted tickets

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly given back a portion of their allotted tickets for Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, and now the Packers are offering them to fans.

According to an email sent out by the Green Bay Packers, a limited amount of tickets are available for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings.

The reason? Well, the Vikings returned a portion of their allotment. While no specific reason was given as to why the Vikings returned some of their allotment, the weather could have played a part.

Minnesota is no stranger to winter weather, but their stadium has a roof over it and fans don’t have to sit in potential sub-zero temperatures.

Ticket prices on the third-party websites appear to be dropping as cold as Sunday’s temperature. On Seatgeek, the cheapest ticket stands at $146 (fees included). Just a week ago, prices were just over $200.

Those who would like to purchase tickets from the Packers can do so on their website.