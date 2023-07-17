ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – In January, the world watched as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest before collapsing onto the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quick actions of the Buffalo Bills medical staff ultimately saved his life. It’s a scenario that all 32 teams train for throughout the year.

“Certainly, something we don’t ever want to do, but we want to be well practiced in it,” said Green Bay Packers head athletic trainer Bryan Engel.

For about a dozen years, the NFL has mandated that each year every team writes, practices, updates, and distributes to key stakeholders a comprehensive Emergency Action Plan (EAP).

On Monday, the Packers athletic training staff, doctors, and local EMT’s rehearsed the team’s EAP. They ran through a variety of different scenarios including ones intended to simulate a player sustaining a major head or neck injury and showing signs of heat-related illnesses.

A third-party group called Sports Medicine Concepts attends rehearsals for all 32 teams to go over protocol and helps facilitate conversations on how to improve response plans.

“Try to stress them under the simulation environment so they identify ways to get a little bit better,” said Sports Medicine Concepts CEO Mike Cendoma. “We’re here to give them a simulation-based experience so they can find ways to collaborate together and get just a little bit better.”

Cedoma said it’s important for his organization to visit all the teams because each stadium and environment creates unique wrinkles that each team has to worry about when putting together their EAP. For example, at Lambeau Field because of the turf they can’t bring an ambulance onto the actual field.

Last season, the Damar Hamlin situation put the role of athletic training staffs and the importance of the training they do into the spotlight.

“Oddly enough it (the Hamlin situation) didn’t change a lot because what people need to realize is the NFL has been practicing for that accident for a very long time,” said Cendoma.

“The whole world got to see that the medical community is ready to go in these types of situations, it’s well practiced, well rehearsed, and there’s an emergency action plan in place,” said Engel.

Engel said he received texts and calls from Packers players and coaches while the Hamlin situation was unfolding. He said head coach Matt LaFleur asked him to address the team and he also talked through the situation with his athletic training staff.

“We went through it and we looked at all our equipment in terms of how we would go about this particular scenario,” said Engel.

One hour before every NFL game, there’s a meeting called the ’60 minute meeting’ where medical personnel from both teams go over emergency plans and protocols.

All home teams must designate a Level I or Level II trauma center and retain two EMT/paramedic crews and advanced life support ambulances dedicated for player use at each game.

Every NFL game has at least 30 healthcare providers in attendance that can care for players who are hurt.