GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Green Bay Packers playing their closest rival, the Chicago Bears, this weekend, the game is expected to have a major economic impact.

For the Packers, this weekend’s match-up against the Chicago Bears is essentially a playoff game, with them needing to win to secure a spot in the postseason. With the excitement building from Packers fans and the Bears hoping to play spoiler, Nick Meisner, the Marketing Vice President for Discover Green Bay, says the organization expects a big turnout.

“It’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere around Green Bay this week, which is a lot of people coming from all over, not just the state, not just the country, but all over the world. It’s nice to see all the businesses around town from that,” Meisner says.

On average, Packers games bring about $15 million to the local economy. While Discover Green Bay does not have a specific number for how much money a Bears match-up brings to the city, Meisner says Chicago fans travel well. However, with Chicago only being about a 4-hour drive away, he also says that could mean less money coming in.

“We always encourage people to come early, stay late, and explore all that Green Bay has to offer, but for some of those shorter distance drives, the length of stay isn’t as long, which impacts the economic impact total overall,” Meisner says.

Only time will tell whether the Green and Gold bring home the green and a spot in the postseason this weekend.