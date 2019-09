Packers: New concession items, renovations revealed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers and Delaware North Sportservice have unveiled new concession items for this season Tuesday.

New concession items at Lambeau Field include:

Steak and Cheese Stromboli

Stir Fry Noodle Bowl, Korean Chicken Skewer

Buffalo Chicken Barrels, Blue Cheese Crème

Chicken Parmesan Meatballs, Pappardelle Pasta, Calabrese Marinara

Brat and Cheese Curd Arancini

Mini Jalapeno Brat Corn Dog, Beer Mustard, Spicy Ketchup

Hot Chicken Loaded Fries

Short Rib Poutine

Sliced Sausage Hoagie, Polish, Brat, Italian, Beer Cheese Sauce

1919 Hot Chicken Sandwich, Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow

Pastrami Melt, Swiss Cheese Sauce, Beer Butter Onion Bun

Polish Sausage Plate, Spätzle, House Kraut, Bavarian Pretzel, Beet Mustard

Pretzel Wrapped Brat

New Club Level Renovations have also been added: