Packers offering fans the chance to appear on game tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers fans have the chance to see their photo printed on about 80,000 game tickets through the “Packers Everywhere Ticket Takeover Contest,” available for an eighth season.

Fans are invited to submit a photo at the Packers Everywhere website as part of the contest, presented by American Family Insurance. The website’s contest page also gives entrants the opportunity to view how their photo will look on a ticket template for the game.

The Packers say fans can submit their photos for the contest until March 26. Photos will be reviewed by a panel of Packers officials who will select the top five photos. Those five finalists will be posted on the Packers Everywhere website for fans to vote on starting on April 2.

Voting will close on April 23 and the photo with the most votes will be named the grand prize winner.

In addition to having their photo printed on a 2020 game ticket, the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to that game, including airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.

To be entered in the contest, fans must submit their photos by March 26, 2020. Complete contest rules can be found online by clicking here.

Trisha Brown of Green Bay was chosen as the winner in last year’s Ticket Takeover contest. Her photo, which featured her granddaughter, Rylen, was chosen after thousands of entries and over 41,000 votes cast by Packers fans around the globe. The photo was featured on the Dec. 15, 2019 ticket for the Green Bay vs. Chicago Fan Appreciation Game, a contest Trisha and Rylen attended together.

