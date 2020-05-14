Packers offering virtual tours of Hall of Fame for fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Lambeau Field being closed to the public right now, that means the Packers Hall of Fame have had to change the way they operate.

Programming managers with the Hall of Fame have come up with a new way to bring the Pack to the fans. They’re bringing it to the fans- virtually, of course. Fans of all ages are invited to take part in the digital programming, which is being offered Tuesdays through Fridays.

A variety of live and pre-recorded programming will be offered for history buffs, including:

Packers Hall of Fame Live- a Q&A session held via Facebook Live

A virtual art tour exploring the art pieces that line the walls of Lambeau Field

A Packers history presentation hosted by one of the museum’s curators

A virtual scavenger hunt that takes place on Fridays

“It’s brand new content for us as far as figuring out how to virtually display that,” says Justine Kaempfer, Programming Assistant with the Green Bay Packers. “There may be presentations that we’ve given in person before or things that we’ve done on an in person basis before, but nothing that we’ve ever done in this sort of virtual format and recording.”

The Hall of Fame is also offering “Buy One, Give One” vouchers, providing free vouchers to local healthcare workers. For each Hall of Fame visit or stadium voucher bought, the Packers will provide a matching voucher to a healthcare professional. These advance vouchers can be used for Hall of Fame visits or eligible stadium tours once Lambeau Field is open to the public once more.

“It’s important to us to engage that local story because it is such an integral part of why the Packers are significant and different with some of the stories that we try to tell,” said Kaempfer. “It’s something that makes people happy and brings people joy- it makes people feel connected to their home town.”

The virtual Hall of Fame tours will be taking place through June 12 for the time being. You can find more information online right here as well as on their Facebook page.