GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As the NFL preseason comes to a close, the Green Bay Packers say official roster cuts will be in by Saturday at 3 p.m.

Currently, there are 90 men on the Packers roster – 37 will be cut and ten have the chance to make the practice squad.

Some players have been announcing their release on social media prior to the official Saturday deadline.

Unfortunately, the Packers have released me today. I am grateful for the opportunity that this incredible organization gave me. The fan base is unmatched and I look forward to what the future holds. #KeepBelieving — Gerhard de Beer (@debeer67) August 30, 2019

