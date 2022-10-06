ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening.

GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London.

“While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are a lot of fans heading overseas to take part in the first-ever Green Bay Packers game in London,” explained GRB Airport Director, Marty Piette, A.A.E.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines have all added capacity through the next few days leading up to the Packers’ date with the New York Giants.

Austin Straubel International Airport set the tone with fun and festive decorations throughout the terminal, ranging from all things Packers to lifesize cutouts of British icons and British phone booths.

The Packers will be arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) at around 5:20 a.m. The team’s estimated return to Green Bay is midnight on Sunday, October 9.

“Were happy to see fans flying out of GRB for the game,” stated Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “While the game is being played overseas, it’s creating a lot of excitement right here at home. It’s part of what makes Brown County such a great place to live and work.”

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is the third largest airport in the state, serving northeast Wisconsin and portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

For more information about GRB, you can visit the airport’s website here.