Packers, ORORO donate heated vests to Bellin Health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cancer patients at Bellin Health were able to use some new equipment that was donated by the Green Bay Packers and their heated-apparel partner.

Bellin Health announced that the Green Bay Packers and ORORO have donated 50 heated vests. The vests are being distributed to patients receiving chemotherapy infusions.

ORORO is the heated-apparel partner of the Green Bay Packers.

“ORORO’s heated vests will go a long way in adding to the comfort of our patients,” said Bellin Health Director of Oncology & Hematology Services Sarah Jensen. “I’m thrilled we are able to share this gift and alleviate some of the stress and discomfort associated with treatment.”

Photo courtesy of Bellin Health

Photo courtesy of Bellin Health

Photo courtesy of Bellin Health

Photo courtesy of Bellin Health

The infusion process that is used to administer certain kinds of chemotherapy often requires cancer patients to bundle up. These vests will reportedly help the patients stay warm and comfortable year-round.

ORORO is a company based in the Midwest that specializes in cold-weather gear. More information can about what products ORORO provides can be found on their website.