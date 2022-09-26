GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are searching for some fans looking to go the extra mile and work for the team.

According to the Pack, the team is in need of part-time and seasonal employees. There are a wide variety of positions open for the picking – from seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop.

Officials say there will be on-site interviews during the job fair. Qualifications include:

Strong verbal communication and conversation skills.

Troubleshooting skills.

Ability to stay focused on job responsibilities.

Ability to stand throughout the entire shift.

At least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions

Anyone hoping to fill gameday roles has to be available for all remaining home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field.

Applicants are told to park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street.

If you cannot attend the event, you can apply online through this link.