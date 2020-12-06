Packers partner with local health agencies, host free flu shot drive-thru clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers teamed up with local health agencies on Saturday to offer the community a free flu shot drive-thru clinic.

The team joined Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health to host a free flu shot drive-thru clinic in the Lambeau Field parking lot on Saturday.

During the event, residents receiving flu shots were required to stay in their vehicle the entire time and every person in the vehicle older than the age of 2 was asked to wear a mask.

Organizers said that keeping attendees in their own vehicle during the event was the safest way to social distance.

The event was available for people of all ages.