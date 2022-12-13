HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Several members of the Green Bay Packers were out at Meijer in Howard to shop with families and children from the Pals Program.

The Pals Program is a mentoring program of Brown County Health & Human Services. Volunteers spend time in a recreational or learning activity with their Pal. Volunteer mentors help the child adjust to the separation or loss of a parent, enhance self-esteem and confidence, and learn new skills.

Packers defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt, alongside offensive linemen Yosh Nijman and Rasheed Walker, participated in the event that gave back to so many families.

“A lot of these kids, they don’t really get a chance to see us other than on TV, and a lot of the time, we are these kids’ idols,” said Clark. “To be around them and for them to actually be able to hug us, shake our hand, it’s cool for them.”

Clark added that the reason he loves doing events like these is that he didn’t have these chances as a kid, and giving another kid this opportunity could shape the way their future pans out.

“I wish I had somebody in the community from where I grew up to come out and do stuff like this,” said Clark. “For all of us to get a chance to do this and impact these kids and families, it’s huge. These kids will never forget it.”