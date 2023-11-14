GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are typically known for their play on the field, but players are continuing to establish the organization within the community by giving back, and on Tuesday, several players shopped with children for their favorite toys.

Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, linebacker Keshawn Banks, offensive lineman Michael Jordan, safety Benny Sapp III, and defensive lineman Karl Brooks were all on hand at Scheels in the Town of Grand Chute.

Together, the Packers players and the children shopped for toys with a Scheels gift card. The children were from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

One of the children, a 12-year-old boy, was extremely thankful to be hanging out with Packers players on a Tuesday.

“It was amazing,” stated the boy. “We were talking, laughing, and having a fun time!”

Packers lineman Michael Jordan also said he was more than happy to participate in the community-driven event.

“I was always raised with too much given, much expected, so [if] I can help out someone who needs more, then I want to be able to do that however I can,” said Jordan.

Additionally, Scheels Community Outreach Lead Kayla Fischer explained to Local 5’s Katie Amrhein how one life-changing experience can shift someone’s entire mood.

“They have faced hardships, and now they get to have this completely out-of-the-box experience,” said Fischer. “It just feels so special to make that connection with someone like Aaron Jones, and [having] that celebrity for them is just completely outstanding.”

Toy donations are accepted throughout December.