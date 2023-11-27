GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers players donated their time and their signatures to support a good cause on Monday evening.

Since 2014, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay has teamed up with the Green Bay Packers for an autograph signing event in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Fans donate $50 to the Salvation Army in exchange for autographs from the players.

It’s a popular event and on Monday night fans began lining up over an hour prior to the event’s scheduled starting time.

“Fans just love to come out and have autographs and have their donation mean something and give back to the community,” said area coordinator for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Matt O’Neil.

He said that since they began this program with the Green Bay Packers they’ve raised about $300,000. All donations help fund Salvation Army programs that help those in need in the Green Bay area.

O’Neil said this year they’ve had double the number of families needing backpacks for their children, people in need have asked for 1000 more coats than the previous year, and they’re also seeing higher need in their Christmas assistance program.

He said having the Green Bay Packers on their side really boosts their fundraising efforts.

“It’s the most amazing thing you can ever have is have somebody with that much influence and power to help those in need,” said O’Neil.

On Monday night, it was defensive tackle Kenny Clark, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and safety Jonathan Owens signing the autographs.

“It’s always good to give back,” said Clark. “We always just want to be that helping hand and let them know that we are right there with them.”

A Salvation Army official told Local Five News that about 65 people showed up for autographs on Monday night.

There will be another autograph signing session at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18. The Packers will announce later which players will be signing on those dates.

For more information about the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay please click here.

“(Your donation) stays right here in Green Bay to help your neighbors in need,” said O’Neil.