Packers players signing autographs for donations to Salvation Army again this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers players will again be signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations that will benefit the Salvation Army this holiday season.

According to the Packers, the players will sign autographs for visitors in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings during the next five weeks.

The Packers are asking fans to donate a minimum of $20 to help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2019.

To kick-off this year’s event, Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage will sign autographs on Nov. 18.

Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, doubling the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events up to $50,000.

The names of the players participating in each signing will be announced the week before each event.

For more information on the Salvation Army of Brown County, visit their website.