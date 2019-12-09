Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings analysis: Committee vote nears
1  of  6
Closings
Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Niagara Schools North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools Wausaukee Schools

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers Players signing autographs this holiday season for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Local News

Autograph signing is tonight from 6-7 inside Lambeau Field Atrium

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re still looking for that perfect holiday gift for that special Packers fan in your life, you may have a chance of getting it tonight.

A couple of notable Packers players will be signing autographs for a pretty notable cause. For one simple donation, that big Packer fan in your life can come away with a memento to last a lifetime.

Packers Adrian Amos and Preston Smith will be helping the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign tonight from 6 to 7, signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations inside Lambeau Field’s Atrium. This marks the fourth occasion this year as players have been signing for visitors throughout the holiday season. Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage, Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry, Blake Martinez, Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, and Jamaal Williams are just a few of the players to have already featured at this season’s event.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during signings, doubling the amount the Salvation Army receives. All proceeds will go toward helping those families in need, senior citizens and the homeless in the Green Bay area.

If you miss out on tonight’s signing, there will be one more event after this. The last signing of the season will be next Monday, December 16. You can also make a donation to the Salvation Army online right here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories