Packers Players signing autographs this holiday season for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re still looking for that perfect holiday gift for that special Packers fan in your life, you may have a chance of getting it tonight.

A couple of notable Packers players will be signing autographs for a pretty notable cause. For one simple donation, that big Packer fan in your life can come away with a memento to last a lifetime.

Packers Adrian Amos and Preston Smith will be helping the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign tonight from 6 to 7, signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations inside Lambeau Field’s Atrium. This marks the fourth occasion this year as players have been signing for visitors throughout the holiday season. Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage, Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry, Blake Martinez, Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, and Jamaal Williams are just a few of the players to have already featured at this season’s event.

Good Monday morning from a festive @LambeauField! If you’re struggling to find a holiday gift for someone, a few #Packers players will be signing autographs for @SalvationArmyUS. All they ask is you make a donation tonight from 6-7. 🏈 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/OrpsWMJQRC — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 9, 2019

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during signings, doubling the amount the Salvation Army receives. All proceeds will go toward helping those families in need, senior citizens and the homeless in the Green Bay area.

If you miss out on tonight’s signing, there will be one more event after this. The last signing of the season will be next Monday, December 16. You can also make a donation to the Salvation Army online right here.