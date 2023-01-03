GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers players Josiah Deguara, Innis Gaines, and Samori Toure visited students from Elmore Elementary School in Green Bay for an assembly and check presentation.

The event, in partnership with Wisconsin Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, celebrated the Green Bay Area Public School District being selected as the recipient of a $10,000 NFL FUEL UP TO PLAY 60 Hometown Grant in honor of the district’s commitment to youth health and wellness.

The grant will fund portable milk cooler equipment for four of Green Bay’s elementary schools to help keep milk cold and a new mobile grab-and-go breakfast station at Green Bay West High School.

“It was really surreal,” Toure explained when asked about the kids’ reaction seeing the Packers players. “I know these kids are big Packers fans, and I know how much we mean to them, but nothing compares to walking in and seeing them literally scream at the top of their lungs.”

Toure, joined by Deguara and Gaines, talked to kids about staying active and eating healthy to ensure they become strong adults.

“I remember when I was sitting in their seats, looking up to even just the high school football players,” said Toure. “Looking at them like gods, so being able to be in that position now to where you can talk to them, it’s very important.”

Toure offered some advice to the children at Elmore Elementary School, saying many kids think they only need to eat healthy and stay active if they want to become athletes, but that’s wrong.

“Every kid should be able to get physical activity and eat healthy just to be a healthy person and grow up to be healthy,” said Toure. “Especially with everything going on with many people being unhealthy.”

The rookie wide receiver says that working out, getting a sweat in, and eating healthy is the most important thing for kids as they grow older.