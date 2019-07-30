Packers present Operation Fan Mail, recognize military families and veterans

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of Lambeau Field during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 19, 2004 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 21-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at Packers home games, will mark its 13th season this year.

Presented by WPS Health Solutions, the program is designed to honor families with a member who is on active duty or a member who is a veteran.

A family will be hosted at each 2019 home game and recognize the members on the field during pregame activities.

During the last 11 seasons, a total of 117 families have been saluted.

The Packers and WPS Health Solutions are asking interested families or friends of eligible families to submit an essay of 500 words or less on why the family should be saluted.

Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online by clicking here.

Families intended for recognition according to the Packers are those that have a member serving on active duty or a member who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, parent, child, or sibling. Selected families will receive four tickets to the game and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card courtesy of WPS Health Solutions.