GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers Pro Shop gears up for summer with job fair, hiring select positions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lambeau Field_1461814578100.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop is hosting a job fair to hire part-time, seasonal employees.

According to a release, they are looking for team members who can start work between July and September of 2021 to work at the Pro Shop, Distribution Center, and Call Center for the following positions:

  • Sales associate, with responsibilities in the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field, including assisting customers in the store.
  • Distribution center associate, with responsibilities in the Packers Pro Shop Distribution Center, including handling incoming and outgoing shipments.
  • Call center associate, with responsibilities in the Packers Pro Shop e-commerce division, including assisting customers over the phone.

Members say interviews will be held on-site for the walk-in-friendly job fair on Monday, June 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. They urge people to sign up for interviews in advance by emailing proshopjobs@packers.com.

All positions require flexibility in scheduling, as well as availability three days per week, home game weekends, and special events.

The shop says team members could work from eight to 29 hours weekly and must be at least 16 years old.

If you are unable to attend the job fair, you can find applications and further information about employment opportunities here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3