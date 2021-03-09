Packers Pro Shop holds job fair to fill seasonal, part-time positions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Packers Pro Shop hosted a job fair at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village Tuesday evening to fill seasonal, part-time positions.

The event ran from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with walk-in’s welcome.

Officials with the Pro Shop did not have an exact number of workers they were hoping to hire, but they did say that these positions were not filled over the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not having fans in the stands, and then the business wasn’t the same as what it was previous years during a normal season, so we really didn’t have a capacity to need additional staffing,” Cody Boeck, Manager of Retail Operations & Customer Service said.

According to a press release, the Pro Shop is hiring team members who will start between May and September.

Positions are available at the Pro Shop, Distribution Center, and Call Center.

Even though the event was socially distanced, officials with the Packers say filling these positions is a sign that some normalcy is returning to Lambeau Field.

“Hopefully with the stadium reopening and getting some fans back here to the area and to games,” Boeck said, “we’re looking to get back closer to full capacity and geared up for that, so we’re looking for all positions and looking to hire for all areas.”