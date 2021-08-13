Packers pro-shop says sideline gear and Lambeau Collection are hot selling items

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Longtime employees at the Packers Pro-Shop say they can feel the excitement as football fans are pumped up for the game and pumping cash into their registers.

“Things have exploded,” says Assistant Manager Lisa Treichel. “I’ve been here 25 years and people are hungry. They’re excited. They can’t wait. It’s been really, really great. Especially after the last year and a half, we’ve all had.”

Sideline gear was the first wave of items that started selling big. That’s all the visors and jerseys and other items the coaches and players have been wearing on the sidelines and during training camp.

But there’s another line of items that are selling big even among fans of opposing teams. And that’s the Lambeau Collection.

“It’s about the history and coming to Lambeau,” explains Treichel. “Lambeau is a bucket list destination and with that comes a symbol that I’ve been to Lambeau Field. “

Of course, the usual cheesehead and packers footwear always grab attention.

The shop also has a line of specially designed dresses from Tommy Hilfiger along with a fashionable take on the see-through purses now required under new security restrictions at the stadium.

