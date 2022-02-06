Packers promote healthy living during Project Play 60 event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers encouraged kids to engage in fun physical activity while participating in the organization’s Project Play 60 event held on Saturday.

The free community event was focused on getting kids out of the house to enjoy non-strenuous physical activity.

During the event, kids enjoyed inflatables, interactive physical activity games, a climbing wall, face painting, a ninja obstacle course, and a gymnastics circuit courtesy of Tri-County Gymnastics.

Kids were also invited to join Bellin Health certified instructors for 10-minute mindful yoga sessions to teach kids to use mindfulness and yoga techniques to strengthen their minds and bodies.

“It’s been really cold the last couple weeks and so kids have been indoors and so to be able to provide that space and remind kids and families that we can exercise; we can get out in the wintertime; there are places and there are new things that we can learn and just make that part of the routine again,” shared Amanda Wery, Community Outreach Senior Coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.