GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite coming up short on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was giving back to his community on Monday, all for a good cause.

Love signed autographs in exchange for monetary donations to the Salvation Army in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The minimum donations were $100, with others pledging much much more to charity.

For many years, Packers players have signed autographs in exchange for donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

This important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community allows many of the organization’s programs to operate due to the money received through Red Kettle donations.

All proceeds raised go toward aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.