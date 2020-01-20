Packers return home to fans at Austin Straubel Airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may not have been the result Packers fans were hoping for, but fans still turned out in a sea of green and gold to greet the players home.

Fans had to wait a little longer than expected, with the team jet arriving shortly before 3:30 this morning. David Bakhtiari lead the way out followed by Aaron Rodgers and co. There were a few interesting wardrobe choices to note by players- most notably by linebacker Blake Martinez, who was sporting a t-shirt and shorts.

Overall- it was a bit of a somber mood for players and coaches, but fans turned out in good spirits. Win or lose, these fans were ready to welcome their Packers home.

“I figured, you know why not?” said Ryan Rivera, Packers Fan. “They gave us 14 good wins. Just a little excitement, something new. All I can say is ‘Go Pack Go’ and let’s give it a good fight next season.”

“To me, personally, I take it as a win,” said Bobby Anderson, Packers Fan. “You know, no one expected us to go this far. 13-3, NFC North Champions, and then we played in the NFC Championship game. So that’s a win in my book. I’m just proud of the organization, I’m proud of the Packers. You know they didn’t give up, they played their hearts out and left it all on the field. To the Packers organization- thank you for everything that you do and Go Pack Go!”

And for those fans still looking for a silver lining- this was Green Bay’s first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. Oh yeah, and it’s only head coach Matt LaFleur’s first year in charge.