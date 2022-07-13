GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the favorite alum of Packers fans are making their way around the state of Wisconsin. The group left early Wednesday morning from Lambeau for the statewide tour.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support,” said Scott Wells.

The former center for the Packers is just one of a handful of alumni who are spending the next few nights on the road.

“Unfortunately, I bought luggage when I retired, but I didn’t buy the mid-size suitcase, so I have way more bag than I need,” joked Wells.

Something echoed by friend and former player Tramon Williams.

“(Green Bay) is a special place for me,” Williams told Local 5. “The best fans in town, so to get a chance to take a little trip around the city and the state of Wisconsin should be fun.”

In all, the bus will make around two dozen trips across the state through Sunday (July 17). Their first stop was at East High School in Green Bay.

The group gave a pep talk to those in summer school before the fun began. Students were invited on the field to do a little bit of everything. That included practicing their running while being coached by some of the Green and Gold faves.

It’s something the players seem to enjoy as much as the kids. And judging by the smiles, it was a half-hour no one will soon forget.

“I don’t know who is doing more,” said Wells. “I don’t know if we’re doing more for them or they’re doing more for us. Again, it’s a great experience.”

The trips are highly secret to keep it a surprise for everyone. However, besides the East High School stop, alumni also visited Rawhide Youth Services in New London, Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, before a final visit Wednesday at Camp Onaway.