GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off participating in a Packers Outreach Camp, two of Green Bay’s tight ends were busy making patients smile at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft visited families and patients at the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital, part of the Packers vs. Cancer initiative.

During the visit, Musgrave and Kraft played games with patients while others joined in on the fun via Zoom. Officials say they competed in the game Cranium with a football theme and did a football toss.

Additionally, Musgrave and Kraft took pictures for those who stopped by and for the kids who joined in virtually.

“Seeing the kids’ faces light up when the Packers players walked in was truly heartwarming,” said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement & stewardship for Children’s Wisconsin. “Moments like this allow kids to be kids and forget about their treatment, even if just for a little while. We’re immensely grateful to the Packers for their support and the joy they bring to the community. Go Pack Go!”’

Packers vs. Cancer enters its seventh year in existence, with a variety of programs underway through the month of October.

The Packers partner with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for the initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, raising funds for research and care, and reminding fans that early screenings save lives.

The Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and it’s certain that Musgrave and Kraft gained a few new fans after Tuesday’s event.