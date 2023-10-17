GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are honoring veterans through the Salute to Service campaign.

Throughout the month of November, fans can take part in a round-up on all purchases made in-store at any Wisconsin Fleet Farm store.

The money will go towards “Hooah Wisconsin,” an organization that supports Veteran wellness.

Packers Running Back Aaron Jones spokes at Tuesday’s kick-off.

He comes from a military family. His parents are retired from the US Army, and his older brother is currently serving in the US Air Force.

“The military has been a huge part of my upbringing,” Jones told Local 5 News. “I don’t know where I would be without the military and its structure. I’m so thankful for it, and I want to thank all the people who are serving currently and veterans who have served our country.”

The Packers will match up to 10- thousand dollars of the money raised for “Hooah Wisconsin.”