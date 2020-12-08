Packers running back Aaron Jones raises awareness through special cleats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the weekend, NFL players took part in a popular program, drawing attention to issues closest to their hearts.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones wore some special cleats in partnership with the program “My cause, my Cleats,” highlighting a young cancer patient, Ethan, and his battle with cancer.

Ethan is from New York and has endured multiple treatments for tumors and had to learn to walk again.

Jones first learned of Ethan’s story through Northwestern Mutual and Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which helps families enjoy the special moments, even after a terminal diagnosis.

For Jones, it was all about giving Ethan his first victory.

“Ethan, just listening to him talk, he told me he never won anything and I was like wow, how many people take winning for granted and there kids out there that never won. Just to be able to give him his first victory did a lot for me.”