GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon spent the offseason writing a children’s book, and on Tuesday, he released it to the public through a launch party.

In his book “Quadzilla Finds His Footing,” Dillon encourages kids to try new things through teamwork and friendship.

Quadzilla loves spending time with his monster friends but gets discouraged when he struggles to do their favorite activities. To cheer him up, his friends invite him to try a new game, football.

For starters, you may be wondering who “Quadzilla” is. During AJ Dillon’s rookie year with the Packers, he had his breakout game against the Tennessee Titans, scoring two touchdowns. Many fans took to social media to come up with nicknames for Dillon, and Quadzilla was the overwhelming favorite.

Dillon was on hand for the release at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, where he hosted a reading and book signing. Several families and children participated in the event, something that Dillon was proud to put on.

“Green Bay is home to me and my family,” said Dillon. “I think it’s very important to always help others if you have the ability to and it’s something you feel strongly about. Right now, while I have the platform I do, it’s humbling to be able to help and spread awareness on great causes. Being involved in the community is something that’ll stretch long beyond my football years, however, right now, it’s great to try to inspire and be a positive role model for the kids who are looking up to me, including my own.”

Several other notable figures had the chance to get a sneak peek of Dillon’s children’s story, including former Green Bay Packers players Randall Cobb and Kurt Benkurt.

“The message was so sweet,” explained Benkurt. “Everyone has things they’re good at, and it just takes some people a little longer than others to find what those things are. Good friends can help you figure it out.”

“Quadzilla is a reminder that we all have different abilities, and it’s important to have friends that help us find our strengths,” added Cobb. “I can’t wait to share these life lessons with my boys.”

Dillon, who recently became a father, said that becoming a father has been a blessing, and he wants nothing more than to leave a positive image toward his son.

“Every person I meet or event I’m a part of, I’m hoping to leave a great lasting impression because not only do I represent myself but also him and my family,” stated Dillon. “Years down the road, who knows, he may want a job somewhere, and a kid who was at the “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” book launch might be the boss who’s reading his application. My life has become so much more fulfilling.”

This is not the first time an athlete in Wisconsin has released a children’s book. Most recently, former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter published “The Binky Bandit,” a story about his puppy and his child back in June 2022.

Those interested in purchasing “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” can do so through Amazon or the Green Bay Packers Team Store.