ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was in the village of Ashwaubenon on Tuesday making treatment day a little better for Bellin Health cancer patients.

Dillon was spotted smiling and laughing with patients before presenting the Bellin Health Cancer Team with a $100,000 donation.

The gift from Dillon and his wife Gabrielle is expected to benefit the Cancer Team and its patients tremendously, and further underscores the ongoing support from the Dillion family.

“We are incredibly grateful to AJ and Gabrielle for choosing the Cancer Team as their charity of choice, and to AJ for taking the time to visit with our patients during today’s event,” said Alicia Caldwell, Bellin Health Team Leader, Oncology and Hematology Services. “From his visits with our patients to his support of the Packers vs. Cancer initiative and now this generous donation, we can’t thank him enough for all he has done for our team and for this cause.”

AJ Dillon at Bellin Health on 10/18/2022

AJ Dillon donates $100k to Bellin Health

Staff poses with AJ Dillon at Bellin Health

Dillon’s visit may have been a surprise to patients, but those within the Cancer Team were well prepared, all sporting an AJ Dillon #28 jersey.

“We can’t thank AJ enough for all he’s done for our patients and team, so we wanted to give a little something back,” said Jordan Rometti, Bellin Health Team Leader, Hematology and Oncology Business Operations. “This was a really special day for us all.”

Dillon’s teammates Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell were also out in the community on Tuesday, with Alexander making donations to Toys For Tots and Campbell helping out at Paul’s Pantry.