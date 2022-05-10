APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones is helping make sure local kids put their best foot forward in Wisconsin.

Local 5 was at the Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley on Tuesday when Jones donated hundreds of pairs of shoes that will later be used by local children.

He was with representatives from the A&A All The Way Foundation and Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs to surprise the youth club through the Yards for Shoes Campaign, which supports healthy habits and activities in youth.

“I’ve had so many kids come up to me. Some don’t even know what size shoes they wear because they’ve never had shoes before. Some people take it for granted, but it’s something so small of a gesture that goes so far,” explained Jones.

How it works: Through every yard Jones gained in the past season, a pair of shoes were donated.

Overall, organizers say Jones earned 799 rushing yards, and Packers fans funded an additional 42 pairs of shoes, totaling up to 841 donated pairs.

The footgear will be divided among multiple local Boys & Girls Clubs – 200 going to the Fox Valley club and the rest being distributed to clubs in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Washington County, and Kenosha throughout the week of May 9.

